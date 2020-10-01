MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy Seefurth, age 85, passed away on September 28, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke a few days earlier. She is survived by her loving daughters, Pam (Jeff) Bryant and Sue (Dan) Strauch; and her cherished grandchildren, Sara, Eric, and Alyssa Townsend and Ryne Strauch. Dorothy's family was the center of her life and she loved them beyond words.

Dorothy was born in Riceville, TN on December 27, 1934. She grew up in Jacksonville, AR as a curly, red-haired, feisty girl. Dorothy was homecoming queen at Jacksonville High School. Here she was a popular "people person" loved by all for her kindness, generosity, fun nature, love of life and her warm smile.

While working at the Jacksonville Dairy Queen she met a Chicago boy, Ron Seefurth, and they were married on June 2, 1955. They moved to Northwest Indiana where they had two daughters, Pam and Susan. Dorothy worked at Calumet National Bank as a bank teller for the years prior to starting a family and again when her girls were in college. She retired in 1997.