CALUMET CITY, IL - Dorothy Totzke Moss, 90, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Dorothy was born and lived her entire life in Calumet City. She attended T.F. North High School.

On May 1, 1954 "May Day", Dorothy married Edward (Muschelewicz) Moss at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Having their first child, Barry, in 1955, they went on to grow their family to include two daughters, Susan in 1956, and Janice in 1959.

After her children entered school, Dorothy went to work for Sears, Roebuck & Co. in the newly built River Oaks Shopping Center. She invested 25 years of her life in men's accessories, linens and custom draperies. Dorothy gained many new friends working at Sears, one of which she kept through the end of her life.

After retirement, Dorothy and Ed spent time traveling the country and visiting family and friends in other states. Dorothy became active with St. Andrew's Altar Guild and she and Ed enjoyed their meetings with The Sunshine Club.