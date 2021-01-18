CALUMET CITY, IL - Dorothy Totzke Moss, 90, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Dorothy was born and lived her entire life in Calumet City. She attended T.F. North High School.
On May 1, 1954 "May Day", Dorothy married Edward (Muschelewicz) Moss at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Having their first child, Barry, in 1955, they went on to grow their family to include two daughters, Susan in 1956, and Janice in 1959.
After her children entered school, Dorothy went to work for Sears, Roebuck & Co. in the newly built River Oaks Shopping Center. She invested 25 years of her life in men's accessories, linens and custom draperies. Dorothy gained many new friends working at Sears, one of which she kept through the end of her life.
After retirement, Dorothy and Ed spent time traveling the country and visiting family and friends in other states. Dorothy became active with St. Andrew's Altar Guild and she and Ed enjoyed their meetings with The Sunshine Club.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Barry Moss, Susan (Rick) Yager and Janice (Dan) Michalski; grandchildren: Kimberly (Weston Anderson) Moss and Victoria 'Tori' Michalski; and great-grandchildren, Alanna and Alyssa Anderson. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Paul and Frances Totzke; and brother, Leonard (Margaret) Totzke.
Dorothy will be laid to rest on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Due to COVID constraints, there will be no services.
The family would like to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. They ask that you do something good for someone less fortunate if you are able. Let's all try to keep the good in the world and pray for those in it.
