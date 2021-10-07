Dorothy Tromp

July 3, 1958 — Oct. 5, 2021

TAYLORSVILLE, KY — Dorothy Tromp, age 63, of Taylorsville, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Dorothy was a loving wife to her husband of 46 years, Jerry Tromp; proud mother to her children: Justin (Gretchen) Tromp of Louisville, KY, Emily (Dustin) Dodds of Long Beach, CA, Jordan Tromp of Muncie, IN; and adoring Nana to her five grandchildren: Charlotte and Michael Tromp, Dexter, Arlo and Indie Dodds.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, John Nowins of Las Vegas, NV, and was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Rita Nowins.

Dorothy grew up in Dolton, IL and graduated from Thornridge High School in 1975. She moved to Crown Point, IN in 1988 where she raised her family and worked for 25 years as a Respiratory Therapist at Community Hospital in Munster, IN before retiring to Taylorsville, KY in 2016. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, gardening and animals, especially her dogs. She loved her bunco group and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.