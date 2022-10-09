Dorothy V. Pierzchalski, age 82, of Dyer, IN passed away on September 30, 2022.

She is survived by her children: James (Mary) Pierzchalski of Crown Point, IN, Michael (Karey) Pierzchalski of Nashville, TN, and David Pierzchalski of Homewood, IL; her brother, Roger Eggebrecht; her grandchildren: Angella (Timothy) Kuryga of Crown Point, IN, Christina (Jeffrey) Garcia of Valparaiso, IN, James (Shannon) Pierzchalski of Lowell, IN, Allison Pierzchalski of Schererville, IN, Mason Pierzchalski of Nashville, TN, and Reid Pierzchalski of Seattle, WA; and her great-grandchildren: Cayla, Kyle (Madison Spejewski), and Cole Cress, Saya, and Coraline Pierzchalski.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald Pierzchalski; and her parents: Mary (nee Sokolowski) and Fred Eggebrecht.

Dorothy retired from MQS Inspection as an administrative assistant. She was an avid reader, seamstress, and loved her collection of Department 56 pieces.

Her services are to be determined later. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.