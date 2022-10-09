 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy V. Pierzchalski

  • 0
Dorothy V. Pierzchalski

Dorothy V. Pierzchalski, age 82, of Dyer, IN passed away on September 30, 2022.

She is survived by her children: James (Mary) Pierzchalski of Crown Point, IN, Michael (Karey) Pierzchalski of Nashville, TN, and David Pierzchalski of Homewood, IL; her brother, Roger Eggebrecht; her grandchildren: Angella (Timothy) Kuryga of Crown Point, IN, Christina (Jeffrey) Garcia of Valparaiso, IN, James (Shannon) Pierzchalski of Lowell, IN, Allison Pierzchalski of Schererville, IN, Mason Pierzchalski of Nashville, TN, and Reid Pierzchalski of Seattle, WA; and her great-grandchildren: Cayla, Kyle (Madison Spejewski), and Cole Cress, Saya, and Coraline Pierzchalski.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald Pierzchalski; and her parents: Mary (nee Sokolowski) and Fred Eggebrecht.

Dorothy retired from MQS Inspection as an administrative assistant. She was an avid reader, seamstress, and loved her collection of Department 56 pieces.

Her services are to be determined later. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts