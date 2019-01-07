VALPARAISO, IN - Dorothy V. Roe, age 85, of Valparaiso, formerly of Crown Point IN, passed away on January 4, 2019. She was a graduate of Emerson High School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years- Norman. Dorothy was a founding member of the church of the Four Seasons. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children: Deborah Roe, David (Ruth) Roe, Denise Roe, Diana Gross, Daniel (Lynn) Roe; grandchildren: Jennifer (George) Peters, Stephanie Gross, Austin Roe, Jeff Imel, Heather Roe; great grandchildren: George, Charlie and Dorothy Peters.
Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com