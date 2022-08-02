Dorrie Kometz (nee Doris Ann Volk)

March 4, 1933 - July 24, 2022

DYER/HAMMOND - Dorrie Kometz (nee Doris Ann Volk), age 89 of Dyer and Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022. Dorrie was the beloved wife to the late Michael Kometz; loving mother to the late Michael Andrew Kometz, Laurie Kometz (Mark) Edwalds and Marty John (Susan) Kometz; and dear daughter of the late Ann Harrigan. She was the proud grandmother of Melissa (Dan) Wandolowski, Scott (Silvia) Kometz, Tony (Kelsey) Kometz and Steve (Annie) Kometz; and great-grandmother to Jack, Lizzie, Olivia, Adam, Alex, Ana, and Caiden.

A well-respected public servant, Dorrie began her career at age 19 working in the Superior Court System in Gary, IN, which led to her long journey as the Secretary for the City Council of Hammond, IN for her entire career until retirement. No matter what someone in City Hall needed or wanted, Dorrie was the gal to go to for the answer. She always had a smile on her face and was known for her quick wit and humor, along with her frequent bursts of high energy, rip-rolling laughter that would often be heard echoing down the halls of City Hall.

Dorrie was comfortable talking with anyone, and often bestowed kindness upon strangers and acquaintances alike, making her life rich with connection, always lifting the spirits of others.

Dorrie was devout in her faith, and incredibly devoted to the love of her life, her husband Michael, whom she was married to for nearly 60 years, and with whom she raised her three children. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and theatrical flair which instigated hours of laughter and singing in the household, especially when the children were young. She was a sharp, detailed, and conscious woman who lived a full life rich in love and life affirming experiences, often sharing wisdom and teaching moments, and for these blessings she was always grateful.

During one of her final days in a breakthrough moment of true authenticity and love, through the difficulty of decline and breakdown of her precious body, for one magnificent moment she chose Joy, and her weak little voice managed to sing: "When you're smiling... when you're smiling... the whole world smiles with you." This touching moment exemplified who Dorrie truly was... always forging ahead through adversity, and ultimately joking and smiling.

Funeral Mass will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St Irene Catholic Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555 www.st-irene.org

Memorial Visitation/Life Celebration will be held between 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Cooper's Corner Restaurant & Bar, 27W150 West Roosevelt Road, Winfield, Illinois 60190 www.cooperscorner.com, food and drinks will be served.

While Dorrie and Mike's love story was loving and secure, there are those in less fortunate circumstances who could use our kind assistance.

Should you desire to send a gift, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dorrie Kometz to Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage, Gift Processing Dept., 101 N. Wacker Drive, Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60606 or www.metrofamily.org/donate.

Kindly designate Family Shelter Service and Dorrie Kometz in your gift.