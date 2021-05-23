MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Dorsey G Elliott of Michigan City, IN passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born to Earl and Mary (Hirsch) Elliott. Served four years in the US Navy followed by two years in Naval Reserves during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a rolling mill operator from Inland Steel with 32 years service. He relocated with his family, in 1982, to Boynton Beach, Florida where he started a one-man lawn service for 12 years until turning the business over to his two sons. He and his wife relocated to the West coast in Bradenton, Florida for six years and then moved back to Indiana in 2000, to Michigan City until present. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah (Gootee) Elliott. Children: Phil (Suk) Elliott, Sheri Elliott, Brian(Daphne) Elliott, Karen(James)Elliott. Grandchildren: Nicole Elliott, Drew Pillsbury, Liliana and Amelia Elliott. Sisters, Barb Dombrowski, Marilyn Elliott, Yvonne (Bonnie) Lucio. Sisters in law: Nancy Elliott and Patty Elliott. Brothers in law, Terry(Wanda) Gootee, Mike (Sherry) Gootee along with many nieces and nephews. Very dear friend, David Jadernak. Proceeded in death by his parents; brothers William (Bill) Elliott, Cleon Elliott, Michael and Daniel Loney; sister, Judy Graves. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday May 28th, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue in Munster, IN. Burial service will be private.