VALPARAISO, IN - Doug D. Miller, age 61 of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on February 8, 2021. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1977 where he was a member of the 1976 state champion football team. Doug went on to play football for Missouri Western State University, graduating in 1981. He was in Business Development with RQAW Corporation. He was a board member of the Gary Old Timers Athletic Assn., and previously a board member of the Boys and Girls Club and Valparaiso Rotary. He was co-founder of Discoveries Unlimited STEM mentoring, and he actively attended the Friendly Sons of Erin and Indiana Society of Chicago. Doug was a former Center Township board member and served as Center Township Trustee. He was an active member of the Porter County Republican Party.

Doug shared many fond memories of participating in Junedale Little League. He spent much time coaching youth sports and served as Freshman pitching coach at Andrean High School. He was a sports broadcaster with Regional Radio Sports for over 20 years. Doug loved to sing and had a great baritone voice – doing an incredible Barry White. He also loved the Cubs; his favorite player being Ron Santo.