DYER, IN - Doug Jordan of Dyer, IN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the age of 89. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Laura (Dave) Wangrow and Cheryl (Anders) Kilmark as well as two granddaughters, Allison and Michelle. Doug was widely known and respected as the band director at Lake Central High School for 30 years, bringing numerous awards and commendations to the school and earning the support and love of the community as the marching band thrived under his leadership. He also played in a number of orchestras for the Lake Central Theatre Guild and local community theater groups. He is remembered fondly by many students as a teacher, mentor, and friend. Doug also owned and operated Outdoor Adventures Canoe Outfitting and Jordan's Outfitters in Ely, MN for over 20 years, sharing his love for the wilderness with his family, students, and customers. In retirement, Doug was an avid and talented bridge player and along with his partner Sharon, played bridge at the Elks Club in Highland and the Civic Center in Crown Point and competed in a number of major tournaments across the state. He also played in the Hobart Community Band, continuing to share his passion for music with many other people. Doug will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to music and the Green Bay Packers and his kindness and generosity to all.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, IN on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Visitation will be from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with a service following at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Doug Jordan Memorial Scholarship Fund (www.gofundme.com/doug-jordan-memorial-scholarship), St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or the Humane Society of Indiana. Please visit: