Doug Whitehead

Doug was a devoted husband to Lucy and father to his four children. He retired in 1997 after 44 years working at Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN and was part owner of the family business, Calumet Bowling Lanes. He was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hammond, IN, and later a charter member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Minong, WI, participating in the choir and bible study. In his retirement, he regularly volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. He was an avid fisherman, resident jokester, and always made friends out of strangers. When he wasn't cheering on his Chicago Cubbies or Bears, you could find him tinkering with various house projects or lending a hand to a neighbor. He loved playing cribbage and playing cards with both family and friends.