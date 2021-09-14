Doug Whitehead
HOBART, IN - Doug Whitehead, age 86, of Hobart, IN, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021.
He is survived by his children: Sharon (Jim) Raucci, Susan Amos, Steve (Vicki) Whitehead, and Lydia (Jerome) Lodovisi; grandchildren: Rebecca (Mike) Andree, Ross Whitehead, and Ryan Whitehead; great-grandchildren: Alayna Andree, Mason Andree, and Logan Andree; siblings: Stanley (late Joyce) Whitehead, Janet (late William) Ball, and Linda (Robert) Grawcock; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his wife Lucy; parents Charles and Emma Whitehead; siblings Louise (Art) Leimbach, Faye (Bob) Halle, Fern (Bill) Parkerson, Rita Ann (Wayne) Pecher, Judy Whitehead, Charles (Doris) Whitehead, Glenor Whitehead, and Leslie Whitehead; grandson John "JD" Amos II.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
Doug was a devoted husband to Lucy and father to his four children. He retired in 1997 after 44 years working at Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN and was part owner of the family business, Calumet Bowling Lanes. He was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hammond, IN, and later a charter member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Minong, WI, participating in the choir and bible study. In his retirement, he regularly volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. He was an avid fisherman, resident jokester, and always made friends out of strangers. When he wasn't cheering on his Chicago Cubbies or Bears, you could find him tinkering with various house projects or lending a hand to a neighbor. He loved playing cribbage and playing cards with both family and friends.
Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity, or New Hope Lutheran Church, 801 Houston Ave, Minong, WI 54859.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.