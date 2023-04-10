March 3, 1960 - March 29, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Douglas A. Solberg, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

He is survived by his five siblings: Sharon DeVries, Ronald (Linda) Solberg, Roseanne Bohanan, Roy (Bobbi) Boston and Lorraine (Paul) Kostka; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Virginia Solberg; siblings: Leslie Solberg and Alice Grysiewicz; brother in-law, Donald DeVries.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323, with visitation to follow until 6:00 p.m.

