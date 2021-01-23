 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 1949 — Jan. 15, 2021

NEW CONCORD, KY — Douglas Carlton Schrader, 71, passed away at his home on Kentucky Lake on Friday, January 15, 2021, with his loving wife, Linda, and children by his side.

A memorial service will be held at Chesterton United Methodist Church, March 27, 2021, with more details to follow at a future date.

Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Douglas Schrader by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.

