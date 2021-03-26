Douglas Carlton Schrader
CHESTERTON, IN - Douglas Carlton Schrader, 71, formerly of Chesterton, IN, passed away at home in New Concord, KY, January 15, 2021, with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia. He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and sister, Gail Schrader.
Doug was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia, receiving an honorable discharge in 1972. He earned a bachelor of science degree in earth science from Ball State University in 1974. Doug began his career as a science teacher in Gary and Portage junior high schools from 1974-77. Doug found his calling in external and government affairs while continuing his education with courses in master's of public affairs at Indiana University in 1982.
Changing his career path to the steel and mining industries, Doug began at Inland Steel Industries, Inc. (1977–1991); from 1991 to 1995 was president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota; 1995-2001 LTV Steel Corporation (1995-2001). He was regional manager of Government & Public Affairs working with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota local and state governments; 2007-2009 vice president general sales at Severstal Steel, MI. Doug was co-founder and vice chairman of International Recycling Group, LLC (IRG), started 15 years ago to improve recycling waste plastics into a usable product for the steel industry.
Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family: wife of 18 years, Linda Schrader (nee Weaver) of Kentucky; children: Michelle (Brian) Krieter, of Coupeville, WA, Megan (Matthew) McDougal, of Chesterton, IN, Trenton (Jennifer) Schrader, of Freeland, WA, Brian (Jessica) Underwood, of Troy, AL, Jennafer (Joseph) Winter, of Medina, TN, Spencer Underwood, of New Concord, KY, and Rebecca (Greg), of Port Ludlow, WA; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Van) Vandivier, of Peachtree City, GA; and Nancy Schrader; the mother of his children, Sheila Schrader.
Doug gave his children and grandchildren many memorable adventures while traveling the United States.
Doug taught his children to be well versed in map reading, searching for Big Foot and shared his love of Ball State University with everyone he met.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held for family and friends at the Chesterton United Methodist Church, Chesterton, IN. on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until the celebration service at 9:30 a.m. Following at 12:00 noon will be a short graveside service with military honors at Salem Cemetery, 751 W 350 South, Hebron, IN.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's honor to the Calloway County Humane Society, PO Box 764, 607 Poplar St., Ste A, Murray, KY 42071, https://www.forthepets.org/.