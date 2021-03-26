Douglas Carlton Schrader

CHESTERTON, IN - Douglas Carlton Schrader, 71, formerly of Chesterton, IN, passed away at home in New Concord, KY, January 15, 2021, with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia. He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and sister, Gail Schrader.

Doug was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia, receiving an honorable discharge in 1972. He earned a bachelor of science degree in earth science from Ball State University in 1974. Doug began his career as a science teacher in Gary and Portage junior high schools from 1974-77. Doug found his calling in external and government affairs while continuing his education with courses in master's of public affairs at Indiana University in 1982.