CHESTERTON, IN - Douglas Carlton Schrader, age 71, formerly Chesterton, IN, passed away at home in New Concord, KY, January 15, 2021 with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia. He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and sister, Gail Schrader.
Doug was a U.S. Army Veteran proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia, received an Honorable Discharged in 1972. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science from Ball State University in 1974. Began his career after college as a Science Teacher in Gary and Portage Jr. High Schools from 1974-77. Doug found his calling in external and government affairs and continued his education with courses in Masters of Public Affairs at Indiana University in 1982.
Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family: wife of 20 years, Linda Schrader (nee Weaver) of Kentucky; children: Michelle (Brian) Krieter of Coupeville, WA, Megan (Matthew) McDougal of Chesterton, IN, Trenton (Jennifer) Schrader of Freeland, WA, Brian (Jessica) Underwood of Troy, AL, Jennafer (Joseph) Winter of Medina, TN, Spencer Underwood of New Concord, KY, Rebecca (Greg) of Port Ludlow, WA; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Van) Vandivier of Peachtree City, GA and Nancy Schrader; the mother of his children, Sheila Schrader.
A visitation will be held for family and friends at the Chesterton United Methodist Church, Chesterton, IN. on Friday, March 26, 5:00-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until the celebration service at 9:30 a.m. Following at 12:00 noon will be a short graveside service with military honors at Salem Cemetery, 751 W 350 S, Hebron, IN.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's honor to the Calloway County Humane Society, PO Box 764, 607 Poplar St., Ste. A, Murray, KY 42071, https://www.forthepets.org/.