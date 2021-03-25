CHESTERTON, IN - Douglas Carlton Schrader, age 71, formerly Chesterton, IN, passed away at home in New Concord, KY, January 15, 2021 with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia. He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and sister, Gail Schrader.

Doug was a U.S. Army Veteran proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia, received an Honorable Discharged in 1972. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science from Ball State University in 1974. Began his career after college as a Science Teacher in Gary and Portage Jr. High Schools from 1974-77. Doug found his calling in external and government affairs and continued his education with courses in Masters of Public Affairs at Indiana University in 1982.