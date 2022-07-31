Aug. 18, 1939 - July 28, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Douglas D. Bennett, age 82, of Portage, IN, formerly of Hodgenville, KY passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born on August 18, 1939 in Louisville, KY to Chester and Frances (Hubbard) Bennett.

On June 19, 1962 in Decatur, AL Douglas married his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Higgins) Bennett who survives. He is also survived by three daughters: Julie (Brad) Law of Crestwood, KY, Donna Bennett of Port Richey, FL, Rebecca (Brian) Belt of Portage, IN; four grandsons: Jacob (Kacie) Law of Louisville, KY, Jeffrey (Kami) Law of Louisville, KY, Noland Belt of Sandusky,OH, and Connor Belt of Portage, IN; three great-grandsons: Nate, Owen, and Sam; two great-granddaughters: Avery and Ella; sister-in-law: Sandra Bennett; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Norman Bennett, and Phillip Bennett.

Douglas retired from LTV Steel following 42 years of service as a Cost Analyst. Doug was an avid "history buff" from Egyptology to World War II. He collected Civil War memorabilia and participated in an archeological dig near Lincoln's KY childhood home. Another favorite pastime was collecting arrowheads and discussing University of Kentucky basketball with his younger brother Phillip. Douglas was a quiet man. He enjoyed his daughters to the fullest. Though Douglas never had sons, it never stopped him from treating his daughters like one, from changing their oil and tires, to digging post holes for the backyard fence or helping put a roof on the Bennett home. Douglas served as the hands and feet of his Lord. He served on countless committees and in numerous positions, he ministered as a deacon for over 50 years. A more faithful servant could not be found being the first to unlock the doors and the last to turn out the lights.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 am CST at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 3:00 pm CST until 7:00 pm CST at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Foreign Mission Offering - Lottie Moon, c/o Barrington Ridge Baptist Church, 97 Bracken Parkway, Hobart, IN 46342. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.