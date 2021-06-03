HOBART - Douglas D. Dunning, age 72 of Hobart, formerly a 17-year resident of Australia, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Douglas was born on March 14, 1949, in Gary, Indiana to the late Elwood and Ann (nee Suckey) Dunning. He was a retired millwright for U.S.S Sheet and Tin Mill and was a Hobart High School class of 1968 graduate. He married Sandra (nee Koruschak) Dunning on December 16, 1992, in Hobart, Indiana. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who also enjoyed the friendships he had at Cressmoor Bowling Bar. Douglas is survived by his loving family, wife of 28 yrs. Sandra F. Dunning of Hobart; two sons, Patrick Rose of Henderson, Nevada, and Jacob (Stacy) Dunning of Grand View, Idaho; daughter, Anna (James) Dunning of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two brothers: Woody (Karen) Dunning and Jeffrey (Darlene) Dunning; two grandchildren: William and Maxwell and many other loving family members and friends.