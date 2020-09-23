PINELLAS PARK, FL — Douglas Earl Eldridge, 68 of Pinellas Park, FL, and formerly of Griffith IN, passed away September 21, 2020. He was a member of the Skyview Church of Christ in Pinellas Park FL. Douglas was a retired bricklayer-Union Local 6. He graduated from Griffith High School, class of 1970. Douglas enjoyed world traveling, visiting Thailand in particular, and was a classic car collector. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Irene Eldridge.