JUNO BEACH, FL - Douglas H. Mankowski, age 46 was born on September 11, 1975 and passed peacefully on February 21, 2022 in Juno Beach, FL. Doug was a graduate of Marquette High School, Michigan City, IN, received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University West Lafayette, IN and completed his Master's Degree from North Central College, Naperville, IL all in the field of business leadership. He also received graduate certification in conflict resolution from Northwestern University, Chicago Campus. He was a man of many talents working at various stages of his life in commercial food preparation, construction supervision and personal counseling as a lead group facilitator and life coach advocate.

He was known by his friends and family for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor. His kindness and generosity touched all who came into contact with him. Six years ago he moved to Juno Beach, FL to pursue his life's work, escape the winter weather and enjoy his love of fishing, snorkeling and yearlong warm weather.

He is survived by his parents: David and Nancy (Oppman) Mankowski; his sister, Jennifer K. Hernandez; and his beloved niece, Gabriella Ann, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He will be loved and missed by all. No funeral service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Service for Doug will be held in the near future. Memorial donations can be made in his name to St Stanislaus Church Michigan City, IN, c/o Construction Fund, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

