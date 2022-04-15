Douglas J. Jordan

HIGHLAND, IN - Douglas Jordan, age 66, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with colorectal cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Pat; his son, Scott; three brothers: Ken (Rose), Tom and Richard, Jr.; as well as his loyal Labrador, Maddie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Frances Jordan. He retired from the School Town of Highland and previously worked for City Sales in Highland, IN. He was previously the President of Sandalwood HOA for many years and was involved in various building projects around his home. Pat and Doug enjoyed their quiet camping days at Shafer Lake in Montecello, IN. as well as admiring wildlife from their backyard. As of late, Doug was engrossed in building and perfecting his N-scale train set.