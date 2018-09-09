HAMMOND, IN - Douglas J. Lorenz, 69, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 7, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Karen (nee Terranova); cherished daughter, Dawn (Brian) Wisser; proud grandfather of Drake and Breanna Wisser; caring sister-in-law, Debbie (Ken) Mehay; devoted nephews, Ryan, Danny and Tyler Mehay; cousin, Betty Howard and faithful companion, Bandit. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Sylvia Lorenz.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave. Hammond, IN. Interment will be private.
Doug retired from Amsted Industries. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Bella's House Animal Rescue in his memory would be appreciated.