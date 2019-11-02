{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Douglas J. Schmeltz, age 65, of Cedar Lake, passed away October 31, 2019, the only son of John and Irene (Stayback) Schmeltz. He is survived by his wife, Evangeline "Angie" (Mixis) Schmeltz; children, Melissa (Adam) Phelps and Richard (Cristi) Schmeltz; grandchildren, Iain and Alexandra Phelps.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral liturgy will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 7396 W. Johnson Rd., Michigan City, Father Lev Wawrzyniak, officiating. Interment to follow at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Douglas was a loving son, husband, and father. He was a member of the Lion's club for over 30 years. Douglas retired from SACO Industries.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.