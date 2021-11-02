LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF LOVELAND, CO - Douglas Jansma, age 64 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, October, 30, 2021. He is survived by his loving partner Sandra Wojciechowski. Beloved father of Tifany (Greg) Phelps, Kyle (Kira) Jansma, Zachary Jansma; step-son Corey (Laura) Wojciechowski, and step-daughter Amanda Wojciechowski. Cherished grandfather of Colin Phelps, Calie Phelps, Aidan Jansma, Ethan Jansma, and Oscar Wojciechowski. Also surviving are his loving siblings: Thomas (Cathy) Jansma, Terry Jansma, Raymond (Sarah) Jansma, Elliott III Jansma, Jason (Melissa) Jansma, Rhonda Jansma, Julie (Bud) Kampe, Tami Provenzano, Bonnie Jansma, Jennell Lavelle; and loving uncle to 38 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and nephews; in-laws: Marjorie Kemp, Kelly Martinson and Tracy Michalski. Douglas was preceded in death by his loving parents Elliott and Beverly Jansma and brothers Larry and Richard Jansma.

Visitation for Douglas will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Douglas will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until time of service. Cremation to follow.

Douglas was a loving and caring partner, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and part of the 82nd Airborne Division. Douglas was an Auto Body and Paint Technician for many years. He truly loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a lifelong avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed the great outdoors and he always took time to enjoy the beautiful scenery and landscaping that the Lord provided. He had a loving and caring heart and he was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Douglas' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.schroederlauer.com