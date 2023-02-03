DYER - Douglas L. Pearson Sr., age 83, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Kathy; son Doug (Vanessa) Pearson; daughter Lori (Bud) Roadruck; daughter Melanie (Dave) Caffarini; son Jeffery Pearson; sister Sandy (Late Bill) Barden; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sally. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Francis Pearson; brother Paul Pearson; and grandson Matthew Caffarini.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

As per his wishes, Doug will be cremated.

Doug worked for Dyer Construction and Heckkett as an operating engineer before his retirement. He enjoyed nature, fishing, gardening, and just being outdoors in general. He was passionate about helping others, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Most of all, Doug was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.