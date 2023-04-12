Oct. 31, 1946 - April 10, 2023

ELKHART, IN - Douglas Lee Mattix, 76, of Elkhart, passed away Monday April 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 31, 1946 in Hammond, IN to Robert and Cynthia Mattix.

After graduating high school, he attended Purdue University, Calumet. Doug honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He worked for Geocel Corp for 35 years, retiring in 2013 as Managing Director. He had a warm sense of humor and loved talking to people he was the kind of person that never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening, planting flowers at his home, playing golf, going to the casino and sports especially The Cubs, Notre Dame, the Chicago Bears and NASCAR. He enjoyed listening to music, especially 70's disco and dancing. He loved spending time with family and friends especially his grandchildren and dogs.

Doug is survived by his children Mel (Brandy) Mattix of Middlebury, IN and Tracey (Scott) Stewart of Elkhart, stepchildren: Julie (Alec) Thomas of Ocala, FL, Scott (Dana) Mitchell of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Lori Mitchell of Ocala, FL, grandchildren, Brenden Stewart, Ashley Stewart, Megan Mattix, Bryson Mattix and Step-grandchildren, Ashton Thomas, Chase Thomas, Carter Thomas, Layton Mitchell and Ainsley Mitchell. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Doug will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday April 13, 2023 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart A celebration of Life service for Doug will be at 6pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. (CDT) on Friday, April 14, 2023 with military honors will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73 Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org Elara Caring Hospice, 1001 parkway Ave. Suite 2, Elkhart, IN 46516 www.elara.com or Bashor Children's Home, 62226 CR 15, Goshen, IN 46526 www.bashor.org Online condolences may be made to Doug's family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com