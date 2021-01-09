Douglas Lyle Pennington

PORTAGE, IN — Survived by daughter, Arielle Pennington (Michael Tribby), of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Alexis Pennington (Alex Utley), and son, John Pennington, both of Portage, IN; and grandchildren, Isabelle and Karsin Pennington of Los Angeles, CA; mother, Mable Pennington, of Portage, IN; siblings: Deborah (Stephen) Smolinski, of Hamlet, IN; David (Anne) Pennington, of Portage, IN; Diane (Jeffrey) Sandberg, of Kouts, IN; Denise Pennington, of Westville, IN; and Daniel (Irma) Pennington, of Chesterton, IN; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Gone way too soon at 55 years young. Our Dad, Doug, graduated in 1983 from Portage High School with the passion for building trades. He was an absolute artist, talented as all hell, inspiring designer and builder. He was intelligent and strong, he had the most beautiful blue eyes — you couldn't help but look at. His hands were the perfect combination of rough and comforting, showing all the years of hard work. He had the best raspy laugh, a unique sense of humor and his rosey cheeks were a pleasure to look at. Read full obituary at https:/www.reesfuneralhomes.com/obituaryouglas-pennington.