CROWN POINT, IN - Douglas M. Charles, age 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Doug is survived by his long-time companion of 26 years, Elaine Hough; brother, Gerald W. (Allena Hale) Charles; nephews: Chad (Wiebke) Charles, Cary Charles; nieces: Beth (Joe Mike) Allen, Faith (Richard) Metsch; and his dog, Willy. Doug was preceded in death by his parents: Russell and Emma Charles.

Doug worked in the insurance industry for nearly 50 years; 37 of those years at Charles & Cassassa Insurance, the company he helped start with Ron Cassassa, and where he worked until the day he died. Doug and Ron formed a great partnership to build the company from nothing up to where it is today. Doug was Past President of the Professional Insurance Agents of Indiana (PIA), where he was awarded PIA Chairman of the Year and PIA Agent of the Year. He was also appointed by (then Governor of Indiana) Evan Bayh, to serve as a member of the Insurance Agent Education and Continuing Education Advisory Council.

Doug was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1962. He attended Indiana University, and was an avid fan of IU Basketball. Doug took great care of his dogs and had a profound love of sweets; especially chocolate, donuts and brownies.