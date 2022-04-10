Jan. 18, 1956 - Apr. 4, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Douglas Richard Smith, 66, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born on January 18, 1956 to Gordon and Barbara Smith in Lafayette, Indiana.

Doug served 4 years in the U.S. Army and then 18 years in the U.S. Navy as a medic and surgical nurse. He was stationed at several bases, both stateside and overseas in Germany, Iceland, Japan, and South Korea. He served on the USS Nassau (LHA-4) amphibious assault ship as the operating nurse for President G. Bush when he went to Columbia, and for President Clinton when he went to Haiti.

After retiring from the Navy, Doug worked as a nurse for Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. He loved swimming, hiking, reading, and drinking coffee, and he especially enjoyed fishing and holidays with his family.

Doug is survived by his loving mother, Barbara; his beloved wife, Chong; dear brother and sister, Ron (Cathy) Smith and Diane (Brett) Dahlgren; cherished nephews and niece: Levi (Rachel) Cowsert, Taylor Smith, Zachary Smith, Carter Dahlgren, Preston Smith, and Brittania Dahlgren; and great-nephew, Rhett.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Gordon Smith and grandmother, Alta Smith.

Doug was a wonderful son, husband, brother, and uncle who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana) on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Marks Adams officiating. Military burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. For more info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.