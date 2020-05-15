Douglas Steven Mills

Doug was particularly proud of all his children and loved them dearly. He passed on his unparalleled passion for music by providing guitar and piano lessons for each of his children. He acted as the master of ceremonies for at-home family concerts and oftentimes was the lead singer!

Doug also had diverse interests and hobbies, all of which he eagerly shared with his family. He loved cooking, and his Saturday morning breakfasts were the stuff of legend. He relished taking family vacations and fishing at his family's cabin in Ely, Minnesota. This inspired him to buy his own boat to enjoy during his retirement. His curiosity about the world was insatiable, and he watched documentaries on every subject under the sun. Moreover, he was quite the Turner Classic Movie buff! At home, he could be found whistling while working on home projects.

His family is grieving and will miss him terribly. Tragically he was taken much too soon, but his legacy will live on through his dedicated children and grandchildren. They will always think of him when they hear a John Denver song. They will always smile when they remember his wry humor and infectious laugh, and they will pass on his stories to their children. To his family, he will always be "Papa."

Private funeral services will be held by the family. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME in Kouts entrusted with arrangements.