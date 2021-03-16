Doyle L. Witwer

Mar. 16, 1948 - Mar. 14, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Doyle Witwer, age 72, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Doyle is survived by his brother, Walter H. Witwer of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Barbara (Joe) Zihlman of Mission, TX; and special friends: Bill and Belinda Carr, Bob and Betty Miller.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph A.Witwer and Margaret (Koontz) Witwer.

Doyle was a 1966 graduate of Horace Mann High School. He worked at US Steel for 30 years. Doyle also served in the Vietnam War.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are required.

