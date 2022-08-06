NAPLES, FL - Dr. Alexander Kott, age 97, a Holocaust survivor, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was a resident of Naples, Florida and lived in Munster, Indiana for over 50 years. Loving husband of Simonne Kott, with whom he was married for 60 years. Devoted father of Andrea Kott and Marcy Kott of Chicago and Nicki Kott of Northbrook; and father-in-law of Mark Levine, David Garelick and Jim Glennon. Adoring grandfather of Max, Daniel, Olivia, Grayson, Sydney, Annabelle, Taylor, Ryan, and Lindsay. He was preceded in death by his parents: Helena and Zygmunt Kott; and his brother, Roman. Dr. Kott was a radiologist at St. Margaret Hospital in Northwest Indiana for over 40 years, where he served as the Head of the Department of Radiology. He graduated from Marburg University Medical School in Germany and then completed a residency in radiology at Cook County Hospital. He proudly served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force.