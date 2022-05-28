Dr. Alfred J. Kobak Jr.

Feb. 10, 1935 - May 25, 2022

CHICAGO - Dr. Alfred J. Kobak Jr. passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.

Dr. Kobak was born Feb. 10, 1935 in Chicago, the son of Dr. Alfred Kobak, Sr. and Rose Barron Kobak. He earned both a B.S in biology and a medical degree from the University of Illinois, and was awarded Alpha Omega Alpha distinction for top performance in medical school. Dr. Kobak completed his medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology as chief resident at Cook County (now Stroger) Hospital, and served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1962-64.

Over the course of his long medical career, in addition to private practice Dr. Kobak served as OB/GYN Department Chair and Chief of Staff of Porter Memorial Hospital, President of the Porter County Medical Society, Chairman of the Porter County Health Department, and Vice President of the Chicago Gynecological Society. He was also a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rush University and Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Kobak believed community service was its own reward and worked tirelessly for more than 50 years to build a vibrant and healthy region. He grew a thriving medical practice while helping develop Porter Memorial Hospital from 10 beds and 40 physicians to 400 beds and physicians, respectively. He was also a foundational member of Temple Israel and served the Jewish community of NW Indiana as both a philanthropist and volunteer educator.

Dr. Kobak was a man of many interests beyond the practice of medicine. He was a prolific reader and an avid skier, fly fisherman, hiker and camper who loved to spend time in the Colorado Rockies when not working. He was a devoted family man who was married to his lifelong love and best friend, Sue S. Kobak, for 61 years until her death in 2020. Their marriage was the model of committed partnership for their many family members and friends.

He is survived by their children: Dr. William Kobak (Colleen McDonough) of Chicago, Steven Kobak (Randi) of Portland, OR, Jane Kobak (Rob Lynch) of Valparaiso, and Deborah Kobak (Daniel Nielsen) of Chicago; seven grandchildren: Emily and Sara Lynch, Sydney, Ellie, and Max Kobak, and Maggie and Carrie Nielsen; and sister, Claire Meyers (James Meyers) of Glenview, IL.

Community members are invited to pay their respects during a visitation on Tuesday May 31, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Bartholomew's Funeral Home in Valparaiso. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., also at Bartholomew's.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dr. Kobak's memory to the St. Agnes Day Services Center, Dunes Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter Northwest Office.