Dr. Aloysius (Al) Martin Rieser, Jr.

Dr. Aloysius (Al) Martin Rieser, Jr. was born on April 17, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. He practiced pathology at St. Anthony's Hospital until 1997.

Family and friends will remember his loud laughter, his generosity, and his engineer's hat.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius; his mother, Loretta; his daughter, Malina and his brothers: Tom and Terry.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (m. 1976); his eight children: Renee, Matthew, Alicia, Michael, Liz, Nikolas, Kristofer and Nadija; his sisters: Joan, and Clarice; and his grandchildren: Amy, Ariana, Tamas, Aaron, Arthur, and Andrea. In lieu of flowers, Al asked that you donate to his alma mater at https://www.slu.edu.

