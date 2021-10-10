HEBRON, IN - Dr. Amy Halaburt, 65, of Hebron passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Gregg Halaburt of Hebron; sister: Chris (Gerald) Shevchenko of Benton, KY; brother: Dr. David Blaine D.D.S. (Carol) of Fishers, IN; dogs: Tonto, Radar, Ernie, Elmo, Shamu, Opie, Gladys, Walter, Melody, and Anslo all of Hebron, IN; horses: Bug, Joey, and Chilly; cat: Mr. Peechis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Amy is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Anne Blaine. Amy was a graduate of Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1981 and earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University Northwest in 1983. She was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), Association of Avian Veterinarians (AAV), among others. Amy enjoyed equestrian sports, breeding and showing French Bulldogs, and travel.

Amy touched the lives of many and was loved by all she met. Although she was taken from us far too soon we take comfort in the story of the Rainbow Bridge. According to the story: when a beloved pet dies it goes to the meadow, its body cured of any illnesses, frailties and/or injuries. Reunited, the pets and their humans cross the Rainbow Bridge together into Heaven, never again to be parted. Amy was chosen by God for a more noble task than any she could perform here on Earth. Amy was hand-picked by God to cross the Rainbow Bridge with all the creatures, large and small, waiting in the meadow with no human of their own.