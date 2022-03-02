MUNSTER, IN -

Dr. Angelina V. Medina, 92, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022. She was one of the strongest and most generous women to ever walk on this earth. Her immediate and large extended family were blessed to have her as a matriarch.

She was the daughter of Felino and Candelaria Veloira, born in the Philippines. An honor student throughout her scholastic career, she graduated from the University of Santo Tomas Medical School, where she met her beloved husband, Dr. Herbert Medina. They had three children: Patricia, Enrico, and Eric.

Angelina was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all three of them to excel in their chosen professions. Family came first and was a most important value that she instilled in all those around her. The void left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Angelina was predeceased by her husband, Herbert; and all her siblings. She is survived by her three children: Patricia Medina-McDevitt (Richard), Enrico (Anna Marie), and Eric (Gina); four loving grandchildren: Adam, Mark, Amanda, Corinne; sisters-in-law: Flor Veloira, Eloisa Veloira, Betty Tolentino, and Minda Medina; dearest cousins; many dear nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Special gratitude to her kind caregivers, Tess and Rolinda.

Please consider a donation to William J. Riley Memorial Residence-Hospice, as this organization took great care of both our mother and father with dignity and respect during their final days.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net