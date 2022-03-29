Dr. Anne Fenton De Graaf

ST. JOHN, IN - Dr. Anne Fenton De Graaf, age 66, of St. John, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away suddenly onThursday, December 23, 2021.

She is survived by her late husband's siblings: Larry (Rita) DeGraaf of Alabama, Donna (Ron) DeGraaf-Smith of Gary, and Barbara (Jerry) DeGraaf-Mithen; sister-in-law, Karen (late Ken) DeGraaf of Griffith; nieces: Catherine DeGraaf of Colorado, Rebecca (Paul) Nawrot of Illinois, Kendall and Skylar DeGraaf of Alabama; nephews: Jeff (Sinead) DeGraaf of Texas and Wayne (Gloria) DeGraaf of Valparaiso; grandnieces and nephews: Tristan Cain of Colorado, Ashling DeGraaf of Texas, Leah and Jake Nawrot of Illinois, and Riley, Brielle and Blake DeGraaf of Valparaiso; and cousins: Glen Ransom, Terri-Jane (Dan) Stapleton and Jackson Freeman of Ontario, Canada. Also surviving is Anne's life partner, Rick Wilkerson; and Rick's daughters: Laura and Christie. Anne was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 39 years, James DeGraaf; parents: Herbert and Josephine Fenton; and brothers: Harold Fenton and Herbert E. Fenton; and brother-in-law, Ken DeGraaf.

Anne graduated from Lake Central High School in 1972. Anne was an active 4-H member in her youth and was named Outstanding Indiana Teenager of 1973 by Governor Otis Bowen. Anne was a graduate of Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine and a practicing veterinarian for 40 years. She worked at several animal hospitals, most recently Dyer Animal Clinic and Highland Animal Hospital. She had a special relationship with pets and pet owners, and devoted her life to being the best veterinarian she could be. Anne was a passionate German Shepherd owner and was proud to be involved in agility training with her own dogs, as well as local police departments' K9 units.

Anne was a multi-faceted gem who enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, Star Trek, travel and music. She so often said that "playing in the yard" was one of her favorite things to do. She was a devoted fan of The Rolling Stones, who she saw perform live many times starting in 1972 and including the band's final 2021 US show in Seminole, Florida. Anne's life exemplified love and caring. Her philanthropic work with numerous animal organizations will not be forgotten. Anne was a warm hug, a listening ear, a beloved family member, and a friend to many. She made the world a better place just by being in it.

There will be a Memorial Visitation for Anne on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with a brief service at 4:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to the Indiana 4-H Foundation and The Efroymson Restoration at Kankakee Sands in Newton County Indiana.

"Faith has been broken,

Tears must be cried,

Let's do some living after we die

Wild horses couldn't drag me away

Wild, Wild horses, we'll ride them some day"

The Rolling Stones