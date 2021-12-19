Dr. Arthur Julius "Art" Kuhn

Dr. Kuhn was born on May 24, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Dr. Hugh & Dr. Hedwig Kuhn. He was married to Anita Grant Kuhn for 73 years. He graduated from Oberlin College and received his medical degree from University of Cincinnati where he received the Hoffitemer Prize. He had a 2-year rotating internship at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester NY followed by a 3-year ENT residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN. He practiced medicine at the Kuhn Clinic & Hammond Clinic in Indiana. He was a member of Indiana State Medical Society, Triologic Society, Alpha Kappa Kappa Medical Fraternity, AMA & Lions Club. He served in the US Navy during WWII & the Korean War.