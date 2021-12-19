Dr. Arthur Julius "Art" Kuhn

May 24, 1926 - Dec. 5, 2021
NAPLES, FL - Dr. Arthur Julius Kuhn, "Art", 95, of Naples, FL, formerly of Marco Island, FL & Hammond, Munster, & Schererville, IN died on December 5, 2021.
Dr. Kuhn was born on May 24, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Dr. Hugh & Dr. Hedwig Kuhn. He was married to Anita Grant Kuhn for 73 years. He graduated from Oberlin College and received his medical degree from University of Cincinnati where he received the Hoffitemer Prize. He had a 2-year rotating internship at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester NY followed by a 3-year ENT residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN. He practiced medicine at the Kuhn Clinic & Hammond Clinic in Indiana. He was a member of Indiana State Medical Society, Triologic Society, Alpha Kappa Kappa Medical Fraternity, AMA & Lions Club. He served in the US Navy during WWII & the Korean War.
He was survived by wife Anita Kuhn; children: Jeanne Michaels (Gary), Joanne Titolo (Steven), and Hugh Kuhn (Katy); grandchildren: Julia Mohan (Sandeep), Melanie Rakovic (Aldin), Colvin Kuhn & Kenna Kuhn, and three great-grandsons. He was predeceased by parents Dr. Hugh Kuhn & Dr. Hedwig Steiglitz Kuhn; brother Dr. Robert Kuhn; and granddaughter Jennifer Brew.
A memorial service will be on January 6, 2022 at Bower Chapel in Moorings Park, Naples, Florida.
Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, Florida or other charity of your choice.
Arrangements were handled by Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, Naples, Florida.