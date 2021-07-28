Dr. Arthur M. Branco
June 15, 1931 — July 26, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Dr. Arthur M. Branco, age 90, resident of Schererville, IN, passed away on July 26, 2021.
Dr. Branco was a busy general and thoracic surgeon in this area from 1963 to 1999. He was a member of the Hammond Clinic and served as Managing Partner in the 1970s.
Dr. Branco was on the staff of St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, and the staff of Community Hospital in Munster. He was also part of the Calumet Surgery Center, and served as its Chief of Staff from 1983 to 1997.
Two years before he retired he was a member of the founding board of the Catherine McCauley Clinic in Hammond, and was its first President. He volunteered there until he retired. He has since served on the board.
Art was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 15, 1931. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree from John Carrol University in Cleveland, with a major in philosophy. He received his Medical Degree from Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University, in Chicago.
He married his high school sweetheart Marilyn "Toots" after his second year in medical school. He interned at Receiving Hospital in Detroit, and then they moved to Williamson, WV, where he worked in the John L. Lewis Mining Hospital as a family doctor. He then had his surgical residency at Case Western Reserve and Crile VA Hospital in Cleveland.
He was a member of the Lake County Medical Society, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Abdominal Surgeons, and the Indiana Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.
Art is survived by his wife Marilyn of 65 years; his children: Matthew, Jennifer Krol (husband Jim), Susan, Michael (wife Rhowena), Mary Jo, Rebecca, and Christoper (wife Amy). His nine grandchildren are: Nick Krol, Sara (husband Kyle) Doyon, Haley, Danny and Eric Coppes, Zane and Tai Branco, Miller and Leland Branco; and two step-grandchildren: Grace and Hailey Doyon.
Also surviving are Art's siblings: Doris Rickelman, Elvera (husband Raymond) Camma, and Joe Branco; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mary.
Art was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. He was a Eucharistic Minister, and also cooked for the homeless as part of his ministry. He and Marilyn enjoyed volunteering locally, and in Traverse City, MI.
Art learned to play squash and paddle ball from his dad, and was an enthusiast of all racket sports (tennis, racket ball, and ping pong) for the rest of his life. He was especially fond of ping pong, which involved the entire family, with lots of friendly competition. When challenged by friends, he would ask them to play Toots first, and then would play them if they could beat Toots. He loved the camaraderie of golf, and played at Woodmar and then Briar Ridge, and in a golf league in Traverse City.
He and Marilyn traveled extensively, but enjoyed their home in Traverse City the most. He loved being around his grandchildren, especially during the summer on Long Lake. He sailed small boats for many years and was active with his children and grandchildren in many water sports.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9:30 -10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas More School in Munster, or the Catherine McCauley Clinic at 2050 N. Main St., Suite A, Crown Point, 46307, or the charity of your choice.