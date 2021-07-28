Dr. Arthur M. Branco

June 15, 1931 — July 26, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Dr. Arthur M. Branco, age 90, resident of Schererville, IN, passed away on July 26, 2021.

Dr. Branco was a busy general and thoracic surgeon in this area from 1963 to 1999. He was a member of the Hammond Clinic and served as Managing Partner in the 1970s.

Dr. Branco was on the staff of St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, and the staff of Community Hospital in Munster. He was also part of the Calumet Surgery Center, and served as its Chief of Staff from 1983 to 1997.

Two years before he retired he was a member of the founding board of the Catherine McCauley Clinic in Hammond, and was its first President. He volunteered there until he retired. He has since served on the board.

Art was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 15, 1931. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree from John Carrol University in Cleveland, with a major in philosophy. He received his Medical Degree from Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University, in Chicago.