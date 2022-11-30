Dr. Barbara Keener Robbins

MUNSTER, IN - Dr. Barbara Keener Robbins, 84, of Munster, IN. passed away into the kingdom of God on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Robbins; sons: Scott Robbins, and Dr. Brett (Amy LaRussa) Robbins; daughter, Jeanne Robbins; grandchildren: Jacob Demeter, Luke Robbins, Allison Demeter, Lydia Robbins, Hannah Robbins, John Robbins, Scott Robbins, Joshua Robbins, and Emma Robbins; brother, John (Carole) Keener. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Keener and Charlotte Keener (nee Ward); niece, Kimberly Stelwagen (nee Keener).

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, Westminster Presbyterian Church, or Alzheimer's Association.

Barbara graduated from Hammond High School Class of 1956, Indiana University Class of 1960 with a degree in Physical Education and in 1982 received her Master of Science in Education and then, in 2004 earned her PhD in Philosophy with a major in education graduating Magna Cum Laude in all her degrees. She taught physical education in the Hammond School System. After receiving her master's degree, Barb returned to the Hammond School System to teach the physically and mentally handicapped. She was very involved in the Special Olympics and was one of the organizer's developing a summer camping trip for the handicapped.

She was active in many things, including PEO Sisterhood, a counselor with the Lake County Crisis Center, Habitat for Humanity, and sang Alto with the NWI Symphony Chorus for 20 years. Barbara was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as Sunday school superintendent, sang in the choir, played handbells, was clerk of session, and chairperson for three pastoral search committees.

The most important things in her life were her family, her friends, and her church. Barbara had a quick sense of humor which she used often. Anyone that met her became a quick friend. She was an amazing person and will be sorely missed.