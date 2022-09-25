Dr. Bart Tyrrell, Jr.

Jan. 19, 1927 - Sept. 20, 2022

MICHIGAN CITY - Bart Tyrrell, age 95, chiropractor to thousands in NW Indiana, Illinois and Michigan from 1951 to 2021, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10th & Buffalo Streets, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 AM till 10:30 AM at Ott Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.

Bart was born in Waukegan, IL to Bartholomae and Kathryn (Gallagher) Tyrrell. He was a veteran of WWII serving as a T4 in the 742 Engineers. After graduating from Palmer School of Chiropractic, Bart married Helen Bink. Dr. Tyrrell opened a practice in Lansing, IL in 1951. During the fifties, he was instrumental in getting licensure for Palmer graduates to practice chiropractic in Illinois . Bart was a past president of the Lansing Lions Club and also served on the Lansing School Board. On Nov. 20, 1976, Bart married Jeanette Robertson, who also became his office manager. Bart was a beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, friend ,chiropractor and pal to his dog Missy.

When Dr. Tyrrell sold his Lansing, IL practice in 2006, instead of retiring he opened a new practice 2 days later in New Buffalo, Michigan. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Lincolnshire Country Club where he had 2 holes in one. Upon moving to the beach area in 1985, he joined Long Beach Country Club and had 2 more holes in one, both on the 5th hole. He was especially proud of having an eagle on the par 4 13th hole. His other favorite pastime was sailing and he kept a sailboat at Washington Park Marina. Summer vacations consisted of sailing along the Michigan coastline, stopping at various port towns to stay a few days and golf. Sailing on the Mac Race in 1980 and again in 1982 fulfilled a lifetime dream.

Dr. Tyrrell was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Helen, brother Jack and sister Florence Tyrrell. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, sister Regina Keppler, a son, Tom Tyrrell, daughter Bonnie Tyrrell (Janine), step children James Robertson (Barbara), Carolyn Boscarino (Dr. Joseph A.), Susan Seibert (Mike), 7 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Highway 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the Unity Foundation, P.O. Box 527, Michigan City, IN 46360.