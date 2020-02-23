Dr. Betsy Brennan (nee Becker)

MUNSTER, IN - Dr. Betsy Brennan, age 91, of Munster, IN passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Dr. S. William Becker and Bess (Parham) Becker. She attended Thornton High School in Illinois and then attended University of Illinois; where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. After college, ever a trailblazer, Betsy entered the University of Illinois College of Medicine in an era when not many women pursued this type of career. There she met and married her kindred spirit, Dr. Bill Brennan; they were wed in Chicago in 1951. Betsy completed residency at University of Illinois and she and Bill settled in Munster, creating their home and family there.

She became a dermatologist like her father, Dr. S. William Becker, who founded the Dermatology Division at University of Chicago and her older brother, Dr. S. William Becker Jr. She joined the Chicago Dermatologic Society and served as vice president. She opened her private practice in Highland, IN and as a compassionate and talented dermatologist, she served her patients until her retirement in 1988.