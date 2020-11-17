 Skip to main content
Dr. Bradford Hall Spring

Dr. Bradford Hall Spring

Dr. Bradford Hall Spring

Dr. Bradford Hall Spring, 85, peacefully died after a long illness of Parkinson's Disease on November 9, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living in Gurnee, IL, with his wife by his side.

Son of Alvah and Alice Spring of Allegany, NY. Brad was born on December 15, 1934, in Syracuse, NY. He attended Allegany High School, Georgia Military Academy and received his B.A. (1957) and M.A. (1961) from Cornell University. Brad went on to teach at Clarkson College and then attended the University of Wisconsin and received his Ph.D. (1973). He served his country in the Army Reserves. Dr. Spring taught Civil Engineering at Valparaiso University from 1970 – 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Marks) Spring from Ithaca, New York. The two celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this past October. He and his wife attended and served in ministry at Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN. His two children: Karen (Dan) Kissinger, David (Patrice) Spring; five grandchildren: David, Sarah, Mary, Samantha and Jana; seven great-grandchildren: Andrew, Joshua, Matthew, Milly, Wendell, Alice and Ben and his brother, Rev. Herbert Spring; also survive him.

He invested in relationships with his family, friends, students, colleagues, neighbors, and community. He lived with integrity, listened attentively, mentored wisely and encouraged lovingly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date; gifts can be given directly to Rebuilding Together at rebuildingtogether.org or to Valparaiso University at valpo.edu/forevervalpo.

