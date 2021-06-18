Dr. Carlos Alberto Cespedes

VALPARAISO, IN — Carlos Alberto Cespedes passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Carlos was born to Beltran and Elena Cespedes in Sullana, Peru, in 1930 and grew up in Mancora on the Pacific Ocean. He graduated from Universidad Nacional de San Marcos in 1955 with a degree in medicine and came to Chicago, IL, in 1958. With a lifelong enthusiasm for medicine and a devotion to helping others, "Doc" practiced as a general surgeon at St. Margaret Mercy South and Community Hospital. He also saw patients at his office in Griffith, IN, until his retirement in 1996. After overcoming cancer, he volunteered his time at the Catherine McAuley Clinic for the medically underserved, until he was in his eighties.