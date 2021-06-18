Dr. Carlos Alberto Cespedes
VALPARAISO, IN — Carlos Alberto Cespedes passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Carlos was born to Beltran and Elena Cespedes in Sullana, Peru, in 1930 and grew up in Mancora on the Pacific Ocean. He graduated from Universidad Nacional de San Marcos in 1955 with a degree in medicine and came to Chicago, IL, in 1958. With a lifelong enthusiasm for medicine and a devotion to helping others, "Doc" practiced as a general surgeon at St. Margaret Mercy South and Community Hospital. He also saw patients at his office in Griffith, IN, until his retirement in 1996. After overcoming cancer, he volunteered his time at the Catherine McAuley Clinic for the medically underserved, until he was in his eighties.
Carlos married Edie (nee Ferguson) on October 1, 1960, and together they raised six children. A true gentleman and patriarch, he led his children by example. Time off was spent enjoying the outdoors with his family and playing and watching tennis. Carlos is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Edie; his children: Martha (Mark) Voorhees of Bonita Springs, FL, Carlos (Sonya) Cespedes of Key West, FL, Jose (Sally) Cespedes of Valparaiso, IN, David (Lisa) Cespedes of Wheaton, IL, Robert (Patty) Cespedes of Valparaiso, IN, and Edie N. (Joshua) Orwig of Janesville, WI; his 17 grandchildren; and his sister, Mother Superior Antonieta Cespedes, Canonesa de la Cruz. He was a proud grandpa (Buba) to Robert and Brian; Sam and Alex; Nicole, Mary, and Jose M.; Hannah, Rachel, William, Megan, and James; Patita, Fiorella, Anissa, and Diana; and Mati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beltran and Elena; his brother, Jose Cespedes; and his sister, Berta Senekowitsch.
Visitation to be held Sunday, June 20, 2021, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1511 Laporte Ave., Valparaiso, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.