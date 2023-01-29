Dr. Cedric Jerome Oliver, the co-founder of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries, passed into eternity on January 22, 2023. The Celebration of Dr. Cedric's Life is as follows: Lying in State at Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries, 4285 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN 46408 Fri., February 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Family Hour is 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Homegoing: Sat., Feb 4, 2023, Visitation: 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Celebration Service: 11:00 a.m. He leaves a loving wife, Dr. Joyce Oliver; and a daughter, Pastor Joy Oliver. Flowers are preferred. Please send charitable donations to Embassies of Christ. Written tributes can be sent to eockingdommin@yahoo.com.