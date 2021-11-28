Dr. Charles Norman Pollack

Oct. 15, 1940 - Sep. 30, 2021

CARMEL, IN - Dr. Charles Norman "Chuck" Pollack, 80, of Carmel, IN, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021 after complications from a stroke. His summer was spent surrounded by well-wishing family and friends.

Chuck was born October 15, 1940 in East Chicago, IN, graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Southern Illinois University on a baseball scholarship. He sub-matriculated into University of Colorado School of Medicine and finished his surgery internship at Indiana University School of Medicine in 1966. He completed his residency in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Indiana University Medical Center in 1972, then served as a Major in the United States Army in Fort Campbell, Kentucky (1972-1974). After time spent as a surgeon in Auckland, New Zealand and then Denver, Colorado, he returned to Indianapolis and was the founding partner at Cardiac & Vascular Surgery Associates and practiced at Community Hospital and then St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis (1976-1996).