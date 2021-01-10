HOBART, IN - Dr. Constancio "Tante" Acosta, age 84, a longtime resident of Hobart passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 1, 1936 in Bolbok, Batangas, Philippines to Placido and Modesto Acosta. Constancio immigrated to the United States in the seventies at a time when there was a shortage of doctors. He came here to serve the rural and smaller communities as a Pediatrician. His career spanned many decades and he impacted many generations of children. On November 13, 1965, he married Araceli Acosta in Detroit, Michigan. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and a builder donor of the gym.

He is survived by his daughter, M. Cristy Acosta; three sons: Steven J. Acosta, Stanley P. Acosta and David A. Acosta; sister, Betty Kuntz; many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dr. Araceli Acosta in 2018; brother, Godofredo; sisters: Aurea and Consolacion. Memorial contributions in Constancio's name may be made to the Shellbourne Conference Center, 359 West 200 North Valparaiso, IN 46385. Visitation for Constancio will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 North Main Street, Hobart, IN with prayers starting at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.