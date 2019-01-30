KOUTS, IN - Dr. Dexter L. Graves, age 76, of Kouts, IN passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
Dexter is survived by two daughters: Lisa Walton and Jireh Velasco; eight grandchildren; two brothers: Jeffrey and Mark;two sisters: Pamela Paradise and Joyce (James Sr.) Lambert; and numerous extended family members.
Dexter was preceded in death by two sons: David and Nathan; his parents;two sisters: Peggy Myers and Gayle Vargo; and one granddaughter: Joy.
Dexter was born in East Chicago, IN on September 24, 1942 to Melvin L. and Beverly J. (Lowden) Graves. He served in the US Army from 1962-1965. Dexter was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron, IN. He used his Doctorate of Theology to teach Bible at Hebron Christian Academy. Dexter has also served the Lord for 50 years as a preacher, in Jail ministries, RU (Recovery Unanimous) Ministries, and as a deacon. He was always ready to play a good round of golf, and loved to sing in quartets and Choir.
A gathering of family and friends are welcome to join his Life Celebration at Geisen Funeral Home& Cremation Services, 624 N. Main St, Hebron, IN 46341, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 769 W. 800 S. Hebron, IN, with Pastor Frank McClure officiating. Additional viewing will be one hour prior to the Service.
To view directions and sign Dexter's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 996-2821.