CHESTERTON, IN - Dr. Eugene Gersh, 94 of Chesterton, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his home. He was born May 20, 1924 in Manhattan, NY to Edward and Anna (Jaffe)Gersh. On May 5, 1956 he married Bonnie Beach who passed away April 18, 2018. Gene is survived by his nephews Eugene E. (Valorie) Engel of New Jersey and Vernon Engel of Portage, his niece Miriam (Ian Hart) Maduro of Massachusetts, caregiver and great niece Dawn Engel, many great nieces and nephews, several great great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great niece. Gene used his medical skills as a medical doctor helping people for many years as well as during his time serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and during his enlistment during the Korean Conflict. In addition to spending time with Bonnie and his loving family around him, Gene also recently spent time at the Bonner Senior Center in Portage where he was a member.
Graveside services were held at Angelcrest Cemetery. Rev. Judy Engel officiated followed by military honors. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, in charge of arrangements.