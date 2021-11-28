Dr. Fadi Ghandour

Early on Wednesday November 24th, 2021, Dr. Fadi Ghandour, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 60, surrounded by his family.

Fadi was first born to Fatmeh Daouk and Zouheir Ghandour in Beirut, Lebanon. He attended the International College then earned his medical degree at the American University of Beirut where he also completed his Internal Medicine residency. He continued his training at Case Western Reserve University Hospital in Cleveland, OH in Internal Medicine and Nephrology and was board certified in both.

Fadi married Nada Hirt in Beirut in 1989 and they raised their two sons Zouheir and Karim Ghandour in Cleveland, OH and in Onalaska, WI.

Fadi joined Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI in 1999, where he spent his career as a nephrologist and chair of the department. He was very passionate about caring for his patients and was well known and respected for his compassion, his prompt response to his patients and colleagues, and his expertise.

He enjoyed fishing in the Coulee region and spending time with family and friends on his fishing boat on the Mississippi river. Travel was another activity that he enjoyed with his family.