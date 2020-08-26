× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE, IN - Dr. Hannah E. Martin, age 30, passed away August 6, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was born October 23, 1989 in Fort Wayne, IN to Bob Martin and Jennifer Gant Bouchard.

She is survived by her parents, Bob Martin and Jennifer Gant Bouchard; stepmother, Andrea (nee Kunas) Martin; Grandfather, Donald Gant; sisters: Caitlin, Madeline, and Rachel Martin, as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. She also leaves behind beloved boyfriend, Conor Zoller.

She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Peggy Gant and Bill and Helen Martin.

A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10am until the time of the memorial service at 1:30pm at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.