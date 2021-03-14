VALENCIA, CA - Dr. Hugh A. Smith, 82, passed away unexpectedly in Valencia, CA on March 8, 2021. Dr. Smith was born in Spencer, IN to Dr. Marvin and Mary (Hughes) Smith.
As soon as he turned eight years old, he eagerly followed the "Smith Tradition" and attended Culver Military Academy, Woodcraft and Naval Upper School where he served as Battalion Commander.
In 1956, Dr. Smith graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN. At Horace Mann, he won two back-to-back individual state swimming championships and was the President of his class. After school and on any academic breaks, Dr. Smith helped his family milk-cows and bail hay on The Smith Dairy Farm in Merrillville, IN. Additionally, Dr. Smith helped manage The Smith Shooting Range where he, as well as local and federal law enforcement officers, trained.
Following graduation from Indiana University and Indiana University Dental School in 1963, Dr. Smith enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a Captain in the Vietnam War. Upon returning from his decorated service, Dr. Smith joined his father, Dr. Marvin "Doc" Smith, Sr., and brother, Dr. Marvin Smith, Jr., at the Smith Dental practice in Gary, IN providing much needed care to the underserved community. He was also a long-standing member of the Gary Rotary Club. After dedicating 41 years to this dental practice, Dr. Smith retired following the death of his beloved wife in 2004.
For the past 15 years, Dr. Smith volunteered in his daughter, Dr. Kelly Smudde's Dental Practice, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry, where he spent countless hours volunteering and participating in charity events for the community.
Dr. Smith's hobbies included reading, spending time on his farm in Valparaiso, IN, photography, carving furniture pieces from trees from his farm, crafting jewelry, attending every sporting event for his children and grandchildren, making mouth guards, and most importantly, making us laugh on a daily basis. He lived his life in service of others - especially his children and grandchildren, whose needs he always put before his own.
Dr. Smith is survived by his two daughters: Dr. Kelly Smudde and Shannon Angelidis; his son-in-law, Dr. Allen Smudde; his three grand-daughters: Allison Angelidis, Kathryn Smudde and Kameryn Smudde; his brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Jarmusz; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Jarmusz; and other close family: Dean Shatz, Vikki Montano and Savannah Montano.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Dr. Marvin and Mary Smith; son, Hugh A. Smith; wife, Patricia "Pat" Smith; brother, Dr. Marvin Smith; uncle, Chester "Chet" Kurley, and mother-in-law, Estelle Jarmusz.
Cremation will be held at Valley of Peace Cremation/Burial at 26841 Reuther Ave., Suite F, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. A Celebration Of Life TBA.