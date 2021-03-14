VALENCIA, CA - Dr. Hugh A. Smith, 82, passed away unexpectedly in Valencia, CA on March 8, 2021. Dr. Smith was born in Spencer, IN to Dr. Marvin and Mary (Hughes) Smith.

As soon as he turned eight years old, he eagerly followed the "Smith Tradition" and attended Culver Military Academy, Woodcraft and Naval Upper School where he served as Battalion Commander.

In 1956, Dr. Smith graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN. At Horace Mann, he won two back-to-back individual state swimming championships and was the President of his class. After school and on any academic breaks, Dr. Smith helped his family milk-cows and bail hay on The Smith Dairy Farm in Merrillville, IN. Additionally, Dr. Smith helped manage The Smith Shooting Range where he, as well as local and federal law enforcement officers, trained.